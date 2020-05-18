Carjacking Suspect Caught After Shooting at Officers, Barricading in Strangers’ DC Home: Police

D.C. police have captured a suspect in multiple carjackings who allegedly shot at police officers in Southeast D.C. and barricaded himself inside a stranger's home, forcing the residents, including children, to flee, police say.

The suspect was shot and has been taken to a hospital for treatment, D.C. police say. There is not yet further information about his identity, said Jeffery Carroll, Metropolitan Police Department assistant chief of police.

The suspect was believed to be involved in multiple carjackings in D.C. and multiple Maryland counties Sunday and early Monday, Carroll said.

Police were chasing the suspect about 2 a.m. when he crashed into a car and an MPD vehicle near Pennsylvania and Alabama avenues SE. The suspect got out of a car and exchanged gunfire with police, police say.

The suspect then ran to a home in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which was occupied. Police believe there were children inside. The residents were able to escape safely, and the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

"He was just trying to get away from police," Carroll said.

SWAT officers eventually entered the home and brought the suspect out without gunfire, Carroll said. One gun was recovered in the home and another was found in the car the suspect had been driving, police say.

It's unclear when the suspect was shot, police say.

Pennsylvania Avenue SE was closed between Alabama and Southern avenues SE as multiple agencies coordinated, police say. Police later said the closure extends only from Fort Davis Place to Southern Avenue.

Police cars from D.C., Prince George's County, Montgomery County and Bowie were spotted at the scene by News4 crews. The suspect is expected to be charged in several jurisdictions, police say.

A group of investigators was clustered around a sedan, News4 video from the scene shows.

Overnight, D.C. police alone warned the public of five robberies or attempted robberies in all four quadrants of the city. It's unclear if the suspect in the barricade situation is connected to any of those crimes.

Police didn't provide details on the investigation until after the suspect was captured, saying it's an "active investigation."

The investigation is taking place less than a mile from the D.C.-Maryland line. Drivers can take Massachusetts Avenue and Naylor Road as alternates.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.