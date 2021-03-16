Carjacking Attempt May Be Linked to Killing of 18-Year-Old in Brookland

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast D.C. on Saturday night, and police are looking at a possible link to an attempted carjacking.

Isaiah Armstead, of Southeast D.C., died after he was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Irving Street NE at about 9 p.m., police said.

Police tell News4 that Armstead was wearing a ski mask when medics arrived to help him. A police report says a ghost gun was found at the crime scene. The weapons are untraceable and made from kits.

“There was a weapon found on the scene. We are still investigating whether it was fired or not,” said Cmdr. Ramey Kyle of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A source familiar with the investigation tells News4 the ghost gun was found near the shooting victim, who was wearing gloves in addition to the ski mask.

At least one witness told police the shooting appeared to have started as an attempted carjacking.

Since the pandemic, D.C. has seen an influx in carjackings. Leaders are starting a task force to crackdown on the carjackings in the District. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

Police are looking at several possible motives for the killing, Kyle said.

Investigators are looking for surveillance footage from nearby homes that may have recorded the shooting.

The D.C. area has recently seen a rash of carjackings. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were charged in a recent armed carjacking, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Armstead’s death is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $25,000 is offered.

A distrubing investigation in D.C. At first, it looked like a man had been carjacked and left for dead, but it didn't take police long to figure out he died before the crime even took place. News4's Pat Collins reports.