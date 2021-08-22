Caregiver Found Dead in Silver Spring Group Home; Resident Faces Murder Charge

A caregiver was found dead at a group home in Montgomery County Saturday, and a resident is facing a murder charge in the victim’s death, police said.

At around 7:30 p.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to a group home for men who require living assistance on Carona Court in Silver Spring, police said.

Fokam Henry Sigala, 62, was found unresponsive on the floor inside the residence and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Police believe a resident, 27-year-old Edward Opeoluwa David, “physically assaulted Sigala, causing him to become unresponsive and ultimately die.”

Police did not reveal a motive for the assault or describe a relationship between David and Sigala.

David was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

