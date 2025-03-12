Cardinal Robert McElroy installed as archbishop of Washington, pushes for unity

Cardinal Robert McElroy, the former bishop of San Diego, was installed as the new archbishop of Washington Tuesday at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

Thousands of people — including local and federal officials, parishioners, and faith leaders — attended McElroy’s installment Mass. Cardinals from around the world and bishops from across the country gathered into the packed National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to see the District’s new Catholic leader.

McElroy’s installment came almost a week after his first Mass to parishioners on Ash Wednesday.

“With faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and the love of God in my heart, I do accept the pastoral care of the people of God in the archdiocese of Washington,” McElroy said during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, a message from Pope Francis was read, offering blessings to the new archbishop and parishioners of the archdiocese. He added that Cardinal McElroy distinguished himself with the work he did in San Diego.

McElroy thanked Francis and prayed for him as he currently remains hospitalized.

“In particular, I give thanks today to Pope Francis for his inspiring pastoral service to the church throughout the world and his monumental witness of faith amidst human suffering,” McElroy said.

McElroy is considered to be a progressive leader in the church. He’s called for compassion for immigrants and expressed support and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community. At his installment Mass, McElroy preached a message of unity as racial, gender and ideological divisions remain present in politics, religion, family life and education.

"What hope we could bring to our world as the church of Washington, if we could truly help our society to see others more as God sees them — beloved children, brothers and sisters," McElroy said during the ceremony.

Parishioners in attendance said the archbishop’s Mass moved them.

“I think we need a message of unity right now when there is a lot of division in the country,” said Ali Mumbach, who attended the ceremony.

Ed Pike also attended McElroy’s installment and said he believes the archbishop can bring all people — even non-Catholics — closer to God.

McElroy is the eighth archbishop of the diocese of Washington. He says he is going to take time to meet with priests in the D.C. area as he begins to familiarize himself with his new community.

