Car Wanted in Southeast DC Shooting

Police are looking for a car involved in a shooting that killed a D.C. man and injured a woman Friday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, police and D.C. Fire and EMS went to the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue SE in the Benning Ridge neighborhood and found a man and a woman shot.

The man was unconscious, transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries. He has been identified as 35-year-old Patrick Phillips, of Southeast, D.C. The woman was treated at the hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigating the homicide are looking for a car described as a burgundy 2005 GMC Yukon Denali. It was last seen with MD tags A279711.