Car Stolen With Child Inside in Northeast DC

A car with a child inside was stolen in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. The child was found safe soon after.
A driver was carjacked in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE before 4 p.m., police said. The carjacker took off with the car and the child.
The car was found a few blocks away, in the 5300 block of James Place, soon after.
The child is OK and will be evaluated by medics, police said.
Police were looking for a light blue BMW with Maryland tags.
