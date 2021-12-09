dc crime

Car Stolen With Child Inside in Northeast DC

The child is OK and will be evaluated by medics, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

A car with a child inside was stolen in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. The child was found safe soon after. 

A driver was carjacked in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE before 4 p.m., police said. The carjacker took off with the car and the child. 

The car was found a few blocks away, in the 5300 block of James Place, soon after. 

The child is OK and will be evaluated by medics, police said. 

Police were looking for a light blue BMW with Maryland tags.  

