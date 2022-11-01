Crime and Courts

Car Stolen With 5-Year-Old Inside Near Northwest DC Grocery Store: Police

While the boy is safe, police are still looking for the car and the person who stole it

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 5-year-old was missing for about an hour on Halloween after a suspect stole a car outside a Northwest D.C. grocery store, police said.

The child was in the backseat of an unattended, running car near the Safeway on Columbia Road in Adams Morgan Monday about 6:45 p.m., police said.

A suspect jumped in the vehicle and drove away, police said.

The child was found safe more than a mile away in  Woodley Park, along Cathedral Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While the boy is safe, police are still looking for the car and the person who stole it.

The victim's vehicle is a lime green 2014 Kia Soul with Virginia plates reading TVH-9942.

The suspect is set to face unarmed kidnapping and auto theft charges.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown 12 hours ago

Metro Announces Opening Day for Silver Line Extension to Dulles: The News4 Rundown

Metro 1 hour ago

Metro Begins Issuing Fare Evasion Tickets Nov. 1

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police A $1,000 reward is available in the case.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNorthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us