Car Stolen With 5-Year-Old Inside Near Northwest DC Grocery Store: Police

A 5-year-old was missing for about an hour on Halloween after a suspect stole a car outside a Northwest D.C. grocery store, police said.
The child was in the backseat of an unattended, running car near the Safeway on Columbia Road in Adams Morgan Monday about 6:45 p.m., police said.
A suspect jumped in the vehicle and drove away, police said.
The child was found safe more than a mile away in Woodley Park, along Cathedral Avenue.
While the boy is safe, police are still looking for the car and the person who stole it.
The victim's vehicle is a lime green 2014 Kia Soul with Virginia plates reading TVH-9942.
The suspect is set to face unarmed kidnapping and auto theft charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police A $1,000 reward is available in the case.
