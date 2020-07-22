Greenbelt

Car Stolen in Greenbelt With Child Inside; Car, Suspect Still Sought

Police say the car was stolen at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. They said at 6:30 that the child inside it had been found

By Andrea Swalec

Greenbelt Police Department cruiser
Greenbelt Police Department

A man stole a car with a 6-year-old child inside it on Tuesday night in Greenbelt. The child was quickly found safe but police are still looking for the suspect and car. 

A gray 2005 Honda Accord with Maryland license plates was stolen from the 6100 block of Breezewood Court at about 5:20 p.m., Greenbelt police said at about 6:10 p.m. 

The child was found “safe and sound a few blocks away,” police said twenty minutes later. 

The car has the Maryland tag 5CY6633. No detailed description of the suspect was released. 

2005 Honda Accord
Bryan Mitchell/Getty Images
A Honda Accord is displayed on Jan. 10, 2005 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Credit: Bryan Mitchell/Getty Images)

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

