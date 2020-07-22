Car Stolen in Greenbelt With Child Inside; Car, Suspect Still Sought

A man stole a car with a 6-year-old child inside it on Tuesday night in Greenbelt. The child was quickly found safe but police are still looking for the suspect and car.
A gray 2005 Honda Accord with Maryland license plates was stolen from the 6100 block of Breezewood Court at about 5:20 p.m., Greenbelt police said at about 6:10 p.m.
The child was found “safe and sound a few blocks away,” police said twenty minutes later.
The car has the Maryland tag 5CY6633. No detailed description of the suspect was released.
