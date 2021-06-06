missing child

Stolen SUV Found in DC; Police Say No Child is Missing

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. Police said Sunday they no longer need the public's help locating a child after a woman made a false report about a missing 2-year-old.

According to police, a woman said her son was missing after the Jeep Renegade he was in was stolen from the 500 block of 8th Street SE around 5 p.m. The SUV had in fact been stolen, but there was no child inside, police said.

The Jeep was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE, police said.

The investigation continues, and the woman does not face charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

