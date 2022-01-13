GEORGETOWN

Car Slams into Georgetown Store, Driver Injured: Officials

By Sophia Barnes

D.C. Fire and EMS

A car slammed into a storefront in Washington, D.C.’s, Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday, injuring the driver, officials said.

The vehicle flipped on the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW and hit a store, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The driver was trapped in the wreckage, extricated by a rescue squad and sent to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

Photos show a mangled white car without doors on the driver’s side, plus a broken store window. Bricks, lamps and other debris covered the sidewalk.

A rescue team confirmed there was no structural damage to the store, officials said.

Details on the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available.

