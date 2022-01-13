Car Slams into Georgetown Store, Driver Injured: Officials

A car slammed into a storefront in Washington, D.C.’s, Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday, injuring the driver, officials said.

The vehicle flipped on the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW and hit a store, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The driver was trapped in the wreckage, extricated by a rescue squad and sent to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

Photos show a mangled white car without doors on the driver’s side, plus a broken store window. Bricks, lamps and other debris covered the sidewalk.

Images from 1600 block Wisconsin Ave NW, where vehicle flipped over and struck storefront. #DCsBravest extricated lone occupant who was transported with critical injuries. Collapse rescue team confirmed there were no structural integrity issues. pic.twitter.com/RH5SPeDfnC — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 13, 2022

A rescue team confirmed there was no structural damage to the store, officials said.

Details on the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.