Car Slams Into DC Daycare; No Kids Inside at the Time

A car slammed into a building that houses a daycare early Friday morning in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue on the D.C.-Maryland border. No children were inside at the time, but the owner of the daycare was distraught after showing up and seeing the front of his family's business.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but the car appeared to have jumped the curb before crashing into Discovery Learning Academy at 356 Eastern Ave. NE, on the D.C. side of the street.

Witnesses tell News4 they saw police pursuing the vehicle when the crash happened. It’s unclear which agency might have been involved. Video showed Prince George’s County police, Seat Pleasant police and D.C. police on the scene in the moments after the crash.

As the sun rose, the vehicle was seen fully inside the building, having smashed through the brick exterior and leaving bricks and debris scattered around the scene.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

No injuries were reported, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Update vehicle into building 300 Eastern Avenue NE. No injuries reported. Our Special Ops personnel are conducting a further assessment of the structural integrity of the building and working with @PepcoConnect & @washingtongas to control utilities. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/zh9waYU8Ub — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 2, 2023

Video showed a man wrapped in a blanket and sitting on a curb with police after the crash. He was in handcuffs at one point. It wasn't yet known whether he might have been the driver or a passenger, or if anyone is facing charges.

It wasn't immediately clear where the driver of the vehicle is now.

A number of first responders were on the scene trying to assess the situation, including personnel from Pepco and Washington Gas.

Drivers were told to avoid the area. Addison Road or 61st Street were good alternatives to avoid closures, said First4 Traffic's Melissa Mollet.