A car flipped over on northbound Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Sunday night, critically injuring the driver and blocking traffic, fire officials say.

The car overturned on I-270 at I-370 and all northbound lanes are blocked, Montgomery County Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the car.

Medics took the driver to a hospital with critical injuries.

