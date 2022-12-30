D.C.

Car Hits 2 People on New York Ave. Near White House

One of the pedestrians suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, police said

By Gina Cook

Two people are hurt after a driver hit them as they were walking in the area of New York Avenue and 14th Street Friday evening in Northwest D.C., police say.

Both of the pedestrians suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The U.S. Secret Service and D.C. firefighters responded to the crash about 4:30 p.m.

New York Ave. is closed in both directions at 14th St. NW. The scene of the crash is one block east of the White House.

Authorities are telling drivers to expect delays in the area as they investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

