Car goes inside Bethesda Whole Foods, disrupts Sunday grocery shopping

Two people were injured Sunday when their vehicle went inside the Whole Foods in Bethesda, Maryland, authorities say. The car damaged the produce section and disrupted grocery shopping.

The car went past the front door and stopped in the back of the produce department of the Whole Foods at 5269 River Road just before noon, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

The car's two occupants had no life-threatening injuries and declined to go to the hospital, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Photos show the glass of the front door shattered and broken. The “Grocery Pickup 2” sign is knocked over and no longer in the parking lot.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Inside the grocery store, photos show oranges and containers of berries scattered across the ground. A black car is stopped at the back counter below the seafood sign.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.