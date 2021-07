A car caught fire on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, during the Wednesday evening rush, causing backups for several miles into Montgomery County, Maryland.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police responded to I-495 past the Georgetown Pike and found a vehicle on the shoulder engulfed in flames.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.