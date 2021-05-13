car fire

Car Erupts in Flames as Driver Uses Hand Sanitizer While Smoking a Cigarette

By Hector Garcia

A car exploded into flames Thursday evening in Maryland when a driver used hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The fire started about 5:30 p.m. at the Federal Plaza Shopping Center.

The driver used hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette, which a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said is a bad combination in an unventilated area like a car. 

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue treated and transported one adult with minor burns and non-life-threatening injuries. 

The car was a total loss.

