Car crashes into Woodbridge townhouse, injuring 1 and displacing 8

A car smashed into a townhouse in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Friday morning, displacing four adults and four children and injuring the driver, authorities say.

Chopper4 captured the scene, where the silver vehicle appeared to have backed into the building at high speed, crashing into the brick and breaking through windows and walls. The car’s sunroof appeared to have caved in from the damage.

The crash occurred in the 3400 block of Belfry Lane, near Smoketown and Minnieville roads.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Prince William County Fire and Police are investigating.

It was not immediately clear why the crash occurred.

