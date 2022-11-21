Montgomery County

Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County

A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals in Germantown

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say.

A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the car and two others were hurt. He said two of the injuries are considered critical.

The driver had an apparent medical emergency before the crash, Piringer said.

Firefighters are looking at the damage to the building and police are investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

