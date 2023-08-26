Car crashes into apartment in Laurel, collapsing building and killing man inside

One person is dead and a second has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Laurel apartment building early on Saturday morning.

When officers investigated the crash, they found that the building in the 800 block of Kay Court had collapsed, Laurel police said.

Officers got the call just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived at the apartment building, a car was inside the apartment and one man had "life threatening injuries," police said.

Police tried to provide aid to the man, but he was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries. The driver is expected to survive.

The identity and ages of the two people involved in the crash and building collapse have not yet been shared by police.

The exact series of events is also not yet clear.