Car Cover Cop-Out: The Trick Being Used to Get Out of DC Parking Tickets, Registering Vehicles

Frustrated Navy Yard residents are calling foul on a trick they say lets drivers avoid parking tickets and registering their vehicles in the District.

It’s literally a cover-up, or car cover, to be exact.

According to D.C.’s Department of Public Works (DPW), which oversees enforcement of the District’s traffic laws, ticket writers are forbidden from lifting a vehicle’s cover to view the license plate and to check whether it has zone stickers for residential parking.

In theory, it means someone could park forever without fear of a parking ticket.

The covered car issue was first brought to light in a post by the Twitter account @NavyYardParking that was watched over 100,000 times.

Though the problem is not unique to Navy Yard, it isn't sitting well with residents who say street parking is tougher than it has ever been.

“It just keeps getting worse and worse every year, just because with all the new condos going in, they’re not putting enough parking in for the amount of people,” one resident said.

A spokesperson for DPW said residents concerned about violations should call the Metropolitan Police Department, which can uncover and ticket illegally parked vehicles.