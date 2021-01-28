Capitol Police

Capitol Rotunda Memorial Service Proposed for Fallen Capitol Police Officer

Bill requires unanimous consent to pass in time for proposed service

United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknic
U.S. Capitol Police

The U.S. Capitol Police union wants a memorial service for Officer Brian Sicknick to be held at the Capitol Rotunda.

Sicknick died of injuries suffered during the insurrection at the Capitol Jan. 6. 

“We must never forget the events of Jan. 6 and the loss of life that occurred. This memorial service will help reassure Officer Sicknick’s family, and his fellow officers, that he will not be forgotten,” U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said.

Local

vaccinations 4 hours ago

Nearly Half of DC's Vaccine Doses Have Gone to Non-Residents

Consumer Reports 4 hours ago

It's Time for an Online Privacy Checkup

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

U.S. Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters." Sicknick then was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said.

Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Ralph Norman, both Republicans from South Carolina, are introducing legislation that would allow Sicknick to rest in honor in the Capitol Rotunda before his burial at Arlington National Cemetery on Feb. 3. 

The bill also includes that a plaque inscribed with Sicknick's name be installed near the Capitol steps. The plaque will “serve as a reminder to all who pass by that he served with courage and had made the ultimate sacrifice.” 

The union, along with Scott and Norman, call for Sicknick’s family to receive financial support from the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

“Officer Sicknick died because he put the lives of members of Congress and their staff before his own safety; he did his duty," Papathanasiou said. "We should commemorate his life and service with respect and dignity.”

This article tagged under:

Capitol PoliceArlington CemeteryCapitol Riots
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us