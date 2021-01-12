Capitol Rioter Beat DC Officer With Pole Flying American Flag

Disturbing video footage shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 dragging a police officer down a flight of stairs, punching officers and using a flagpole with an American flag as a weapon. A D.C. officer was beaten with a flagpole bearing the flag, the acting police chief said.

Members of a mob can be seen on video throwing Trump campaign flags, cans, a megaphone and a metal crutch toward officers. The footage from a photographer on the scene shows rioters pull an officer by his legs down a flight of stairs.

A man with a backpack and long, brown hair is shown repeatedly slamming a flag pole with an American flag toward the ground. The victim is off-camera but a police shield can be seen. The crowd chants “U-S-A,” with some wearing red Make America Great Again hats.

At least 56 D.C. police officers were injured in the chaos on Jan. 6, D.C.'s acting police chief said. One officer had a Taser used on him.

At one point, a man in a University of Michigan sweatshirt can be seen putting on a police helmet and grabbing the police shield.

Acting D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee said he spoke with an officer who was beaten with a flagpole bearing an American flag. Members of the mob stole several of the officer’s items but were unable to take his gun, Contee said Monday.

The officer was not identified, and no information was released on the extent of his injuries.

“He is obviously very shaken, very appalled, very angry,” Contee said.

A 42-year-old U.S. Capitol Police officer died of injuries suffered during the riot. A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed by an officer as she began to climb through the broken part of a door leading to the Speaker's Lobby, and three other people died of medical emergencies. Capitol Police announced on Sunday the off-duty death of another officer but did not release information on his cause of death. The officer's union said he responded to the riot. Additionally, multiple Capitol Police officers were hurt.

In new remarks Tuesday, President Donald Trump took no responsibility for his role in fomenting the violent insurrection at the Capitol, saying his remarks to supporters were “totally appropriate."

Trump told supporters on Jan. 6 that they would “soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” He also repeatedly urged them to “fight.”

Hours before protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump addressed a crowd and encouraged the group to “walk down” to the building to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

