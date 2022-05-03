Capitol Officer Suspended After Weapon Discharged in US House Office Breakroom: Officials

A Capitol Police officer was suspended after his weapon was discharged in a breakroom in a House office building, officials told NBC News Tuesday.

No injuries were reported. Information wasn’t immediately released on the officer’s identity, the type of weapon or how it was discharged.

The weapon went off in the Cannon House Office Building, U.S. Capitol Police said. Officers were seen running into the building about 8:30 a.m.

The Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating, Capitol Police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials declined to comment further because the investigation is open.

Stay with News4 for more on this story.