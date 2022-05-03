US Capitol

Capitol Officer Suspended After Weapon Discharged in US House Office Breakroom: Officials

By Sophia Barnes

A Capitol Police officer was suspended after his weapon was discharged in a breakroom in a House office building, officials told NBC News Tuesday.

No injuries were reported. Information wasn’t immediately released on the officer’s identity, the type of weapon or how it was discharged.

The weapon went off in the Cannon House Office Building, U.S. Capitol Police said. Officers were seen running into the building about 8:30 a.m.

The Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating, Capitol Police said.

Officials declined to comment further because the investigation is open.

