Capitol Hill arson suspect sets more fires after release from jail, authorities say

Investigators are looking for a man they say is responsible for setting more than 30 fires in D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood over the past couple of months — including four fires on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, 50-year-old Mohammad Al-Rashidi, has mostly started fires in trash cans, authorities said. Police believe he's experiencing homelessness.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"What we know is since the end of March, we've been investigating about 35 fires that look like they're related to somebody that is serial lighting fires," D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly told News4.

Security video shows the suspect open up a green trash bin, light a small piece of paper on fire and carefully put the paper inside the bin before walking away.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One fire sparked behind St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Second Street NE singed a brick garage and caused extensive damage to a Honda sedan. Donnelly said there was about $30,000 in total damage.

Police arrested Al-Rashidi in May after firefighters saw him light a trash can fire.

But prosecutors wound up dropping the charges.

"That individual spent the night in jail. And in the morning, [it was] determined to be a destruction of property and something that the prosecutors didn't feel they could get a conviction on," Donnelly said.

Investigators believe Al-Rashidi is responsible for four fires set in the area on Wednesday morning and they're trying to find him.

Donnelly said he fears someone could get hurt if the suspect is not in custody.

"My fear, right, these fires are happening in the middle of the night. They're happening in areas where they could grow. My fear is that one's going to extend to a house and somebody's going to get hurt or lose their property. That's what our fear is, absolutely. This is a big problem," Donnelly said.

News4 has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for comment, but hasn't yet received a response.