Capitals tab Scott Allen as assistant coach

The Capitals named former Hershey Bears head coach Scott Allen as an assistant coach on Monday morning, the team announced. Allen will primarily work with the forwards and the penalty kill.

NEWS | The Capitals have named Scott Allen as an assistant coach.



Allen will primarily work with the Capitals' forwards and penalty kill.

Coach Peter Laviolette’s staff is now filled out with assistants, as Kevin McCarthy, Blaine Forsythe and Scott Murray remain onboard after the departure of Scott Arniel, who left for the Winnipeg Jets this offseason.

Allen was with the Bears for the last three seasons, two of which were as an assistant before a promotion to head coach last season. He has also coached with the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes to go along with extensive time in the ECHL and AHL.

Last season, the Bears went 34-32-6-4. They’ll now have some staff reshuffling to go through, as Hershey will need its 28th coach in franchise history and assistant coach Steve Bergin has left the organization to pursue other opportunities.

Allen, 56, played a decade of minor league hockey before his coaching career began, as the well-traveled New Bedford, Massachusetts native will make his fourth stop in the NHL with the Capitals.