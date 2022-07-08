Capitals Swing Big With Ivan Miroshnichenko Selection at 2022 NHL Draft

Capitals swing big with Ivan Miroshnichenko selection originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Were it not for incredibly unfortunate circumstances, Ivan Miroshnichenko would never have been a Washington Capital at all.

The 18-year-old Russian forward was widely considered a top-10 selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Some draft experts even pegged him as a top-five talent. But in March his life was turned upside down after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and underwent treatment immediately.

Miroshnichenko was cleared to resume training in June and -- with his draft stock down -- the Capitals selected him with the 20th overall pick Thursday in Montreal. His story made for one of the best of the night in the first round of the draft.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he’s a pure goal-scorer and a player that will bring much-needed top-six skill to the Capitals’ prospect pipeline. Of course, the Capitals are taking on a risk bringing him in, but if he’s able to return to full strength they might have an elite player. At No. 20, NHL teams will take that every single time.

“This young man can put the puck in the net,” Washington assistant general manager Ross Mahoney told reporters at the draft in Montreal. “Not just at his age group, but he will do it in the NHL.”

His risk is not just related to his health, though, as there is concern amongst some in the NHL that Russian players may not be able to return to North America if they return home this summer given the current situation with the war in Ukraine.

Last season for Omskie Krylia of the VHL in Russia -- the second division in that country behind the KHL -- he tallied 10 goals and six assists in 31 games before his season was cut short.

The Miroshnichenko selection wasn’t the first time in recent memory that the Capitals went for such a gamble. They drafted center Hendrix Lapierre in the 2020 NHL Draft. Lapierre slipped that year from his expected range due to injury concerns, but the Capitals felt confident enough in his medical records to trade up and take him.

Lapierre, 20, showed flashes in his brief time in the NHL last season, even scoring his first NHL goal, and now he and Miroshnichenko figure to be the Capitals’ top-rated forward prospects in the organization going forward.

In drafting Miroshnichenko, the Capitals are hopeful they’ve brought in a future top-six forward that can produce at the NHL level. With an aging roster, and a team that still wants to contend for the postseason, adding high-end talent to the organization won’t come easy. And now that center Connor McMichael is a full-time NHL player, the cupboard of highly skilled forward prospects was thinning in Washington.

Thursday may have gone a long way to boosting that organizational pipeline.

The focus for Miroshnichenko now is on getting back to full strength, and once that happens, the plan is for him to return to Russia. At some point after that, he’ll get his chance to show the Capitals he’s NHL-ready.