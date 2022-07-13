Capitals sign backup goalie Charlie Lindgren to three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After moving on from both Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals’ have a new tandem between the pipes to roll with.

The Capitals made their second move in net Wednesday and signed Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $3.3 million deal as the team filled its needs in net for the summer.

Lindgren, 28, spent last season with the St. Louis Blues organization — he played five games in the NHL and 34 games in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In the AHL, he posted a .925 save percentage with a 2.21 goals against average. With the Blues in five games last season, he posted a .958 save percentage with a 1.22 goals against. In his career, he’s got 29 NHL games under his belt with the Canadiens and Blues.

Paired with the Darcy Kuemper move, which was announced less than an hour before, the Capitals will have both under contract for next season for a combined $6.35 million cap hit. Their hope is that they'll get more stability in that tandem than they had last season.