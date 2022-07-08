Capitals Select Defenseman Ryan Chesley 37th Overall in 2022 NHL Draft

Capitals select defenseman Ryan Chesley at No. 37 in NHL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals added a right-handed shot to their blue line with the selection of defenseman Ryan Chesley at pick No. 37 of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal on Friday.

The 18-year-old was part of the U.S. National Team Development Program and scored 29 points in 59 games for the under-18 team last season. Chesley is committed to play hockey at the University of Minnesota.

The Caps select one of the best remaining right-shot defensemen in the draft as Ryan Chesley goes 37th. I ranked him 22nd for his solid all-around play and high-end skating ability. Great value for Washington. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) July 8, 2022

Known for his good skating ability, Chesley will aid an organizational pipeline that has a solid number of talented left-handed shot defensemen, but still needs additions on the right side. Now, the Capitals have Vincent Iorio, a second-round pick in 2021, and Chesley in the pipeline on that side.

The Capitals got the 37th overall selection by moving goalie Vitek Vanecek and their No. 46 overall pick to the New Jersey Devils. They also added pick No. 70 which will come in the third round of the draft.