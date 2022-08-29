Capitals Release Dates for Training Camp, Rookie Camp

Caps release dates for training camp, rookie camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022-23 hockey season is drawing closer and now we have official dates for when the Capitals return to the ice. The team announced Monday that rookie camp will take place from Sept. 15-19 and training camp will begin on Thursday, Sept. 22. Players will report for physicals and testing on Sept. 19, but practices will begin the following day.

After a busy offseason, Sept. 22 will be the first chance for the Capitals to see their new team on the ice. Fans and media will get a glimpse of newcomers Connor Brown, Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson, among others. The team will also have a new look in net this year with the additions of Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren. All on-ice sessions for both camps will be open to the public at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

As in previous years, there will be a quick turnaround for the team as its first preseason game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Buffalo Sabres.

The full roster for the rookie camp has not yet been released, but the team did mention that Hendrix Lapierre, Vincent Iorio, Clay Stevenson and Bear Hughes would all be participating.