Capitals Release 2022-23 Training Camp Roster, Schedule

By Matt Weyrich

The Capitals announced Tuesday that 68 players will attend their training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. Camp is scheduled to get underway Thursday at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Washington’s crop of players includes 42 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Four players will join the team with injury designations: forwards Tom Wilson (knee), Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Carl Hagelin (eye) as well as defenseman Alex Alexeyev (shoulder).

The final tally of 68 includes the 18 players who attended rookie camp in Arlington from Friday through Monday, highlighted by top prospect Hendrix Lapierre. Key offseason additions such as goaltender Darcy Kuemper, winger Connor Brown and center Dylan Strome will practice with their teammates outside of an informal skate setting for the first time.

Other notable players listed include forward Matthew Strome, brother of the aforementioned Dylan, and Sam Anas, a native of Potomac, Maryland. Head coach Peter Laviolette’s son Peter Laviolette III attended rookie camp and cracked the training camp roster as well.

Capitals’ training camp begins with their annual media day Thursday. Their first preseason game will be Sunday at home against the Buffalo Sabres.

