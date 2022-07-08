Capitals Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick Lucas Johansen to Two-Year Deal

By Matt Weyrich

Caps re-sign former first-round pick Johansen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals re-signed defenseman Lucas Johansen to a two-year, $1.525 million contract Friday, the team announced.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Washington’s 2016 first-round pick, Johansen signed a two-way deal for next season with a $750,000 salary if he makes the Capitals’ roster and $125,000 should he be relegated to the AHL. However, the second year is a one-way contract for $775,000.

The 24-year-old spent most of last season with the Capitals’ AHL affiliate Hershey Bears. He finished second among the team’s defensemen in goals (eight), assists (20) and points while appearing in 62 games.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Maryland 1 hour ago

Maryland Man Charged With Sister's Murder

power line 2 hours ago

Fauquier County Residents Push Back Against Proposed Power Lines

Johansen made his NHL debut Dec. 31 against the Detroit Red Wings and recorded an assist but was sent back down and didn’t appear in another Capitals game the rest of the season. His brother, Ryan, is a veteran center who’s tallied 98 goals and 236 assists across 11 seasons for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us