Capitals Re-Sign Brett Leason, Beck Malenstyn to Two-Year Deals

The Capitals re-signed forwards Brett Leason and Beck Malenstyn to two-year deals Monday morning, the team announced.

Leason's deal will be worth a total of $1.55 million. The contract is a one-way deal that will pay him $750,000 in 2022-23 and $800,000 in 2023-24. It will carry an annual average value (AAV) of $775,000, per CapFriendly.

Malenstyn's deal is split, as the first year will be a two-way deal and the second year will be a one-way deal. He will be paid $775,000 in the second year.

Leason, the team’s second round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, played 36 games for the Capitals in the 21-22 season and scored six points in 36 games. He also played one game in the playoffs against the Panthers after being called up as an injury replacement for Tom Wilson. Leason spent the previous two seasons with the Hershey Bears before splitting time in the AHL and NHL this past year.

The 6-foot-5 forward will join a Capitals forward group that is in a bit of flux, as Carl Hagelin (left eye) and Nicklas Backstrom (left hip) both face uncertain futures related to their injuries. Wilson (left ACL) is expected to return anywhere from Thanksgiving to late January.

Meaning, Leason could get a chance to play right away on a forward group that may just need as many healthy bodies as possible.

Malenstyn, 24, will likely play in the AHL in the 2022-23 season after 12 NHL games in the previous year. He scored 16 points in 65 games with the Bears in the 21-22 season.

With just a few weeks until the draft, the Capitals’ busy summer is starting to rev up.