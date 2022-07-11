Capitals Open Registration for Future Caps Learn to Play Program

Capitals open registration for Future Caps Learn to Play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals have opened registration for its Future Caps Learn to Play program, the team announced on Monday.

Registration is now OPEN for the 2022-23 season of the Future Caps Learn to Play program



First-time players ages 5-9 receive FREE gear.

The program, in partnership with the NHL and NHL Players Association, is designed to help inspire the youth community to begin playing hockey.

Participants in Future Caps will receive free head-to-toe equipment and eight classes of on-ice instruction, according to the program.

Future Caps Learn to Play is offered to both boys and girls ages five through nine. Participants must not have been previously registered with USA Hockey or another sanctioned youth league, per the terms of the program. Participants are encouraged to enroll in a learn to skate class prior to registering as well.

You can register for Future Caps here.