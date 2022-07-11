Capitals Hosting Development Camp Week Plus an Open Scrimmage on Friday

Caps hosting Development Camp week plus open scrimmage Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals’ 2022 Development Camp is underway, with top prospects such as first-round picks Ivan Miroshnichenko and Hendrix Lapierre receiving the opportunity to get some ice time in front of their coaches. All practices, including the end-of-camp scrimmage Friday, are open to the public and free of charge.

Get yourself ready for #CapsDevCamp!



Beginning today through July 15 at @MedStarIceplex, all on-ice sessions are free and open to the public. For full schedule visit https://t.co/JNjEWEa563 pic.twitter.com/BrLXPTZ5kn — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 11, 2022

Miroshnichenko is Washington’s top selection from last week’s NHL’s Draft, landing with the team at No. 20 overall. He joins Lapierre, who appeared in six games for the Capitals last season and scored his first NHL goal, among the 25 players at MedStar Capitals Iceplex this week.

Other notable recent draft selections in attendance include defenseman Ryan Chesley (2022 second-rounder), forward Alex Suzdalev (2022 third-rounder), forward Ludwig Persson (2022 third-rounder), forward Jake Karabela (2022 fifth-rounder), defenseman Vincent Iorio (2021 second-rounder) and defenseman Brent Johnson (2021 third-rounder).

Practices will be open to the public on Monday (3:15-4:30pm), Tuesday (9:15-10am, 3:15-4:45pm), Wednesday (9:30am-12pm), Thursday (10:15-11am, 3:15-4:45pm) and Friday (9:45-10:15am) at Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. before the team hosts the scrimmage at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and fans are asked to register ahead of time here. The scrimmage offers fans the opportunity to test drive season ticket locations at Capital One Arena for the 2022-23 season.

Fans are asked to RSVP for the scrimmage at WashCaps.com/OpenHouse. Current Club Red 365 members will receive a special invitation to the event directly from the Capitals Membership Services team.

There will be special closing incentives for those who purchase seats during the event, as well as games with prizes on the concourse.

Fans will also have the chance to enter to win prizes via a digital scratch-off ticket in the arena. Once they enter to win, they will receive a text with their digital scratch-off ticket. Prizes include bobbleheads, rally towels, and more.

Select alumni will be at the event, signing autographs for fans. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photographs with the C-A-P-I-T-A-L-S letters and Weagle on the concourse. In addition, there will also be a photo booth featuring additional photo opportunities.

Attendees are also encouraged to visit the Kids Club and Caps Canines tables on the concourse to learn more about the fan clubs. There will also be a meet and greet station featuring Capitals and America’s VetDogs service-dog-in-training Biscuit where fans can interact with Biscuit and learn more about America’s VetDogs.