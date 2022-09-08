Capitals Forward Hendrix Lapierre Enjoys NHL Rookie Showcase While Mic'd Up

Hendrix Lapierre enjoys NHL rookie showcase while mic'd up originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals hosted the NHL Player's Association Rookie Showcase at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Tuesday and 20-year-old forward Hendrix Lapierre starred as Washington's representative among the league's top prospects.

Players sported their team's respective uniforms and since this season will be the first time NHL jerseys feature advertisement patches, it was an opportunity for fans to see how their favorite teams' new-look sweaters. Caps players will have a Caesars Sportsbook patch on their jerseys throughout the 2022-23 season.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

First look at the new Caesars Sportsbook patch on the Capitals jersey #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/R1eT8bxonB — Alexa Landestoy (Shaw) (@alexalandestoy) September 6, 2022

The fun didn't stop there for Lapierre. The former first-round pick also got the chance to go through the rookie showcase mic'd up. He may be young and inexperienced on the ice, but he certainly appeared comfortable on camera.

When Lapierre wasn't speaking French to his peers, he was chopping it up with his fellow prospects and especially enjoyed doing mock celebrations in the dark alongside a smoke machine.

@Enterprise https://twitter.com/Lapierreh29?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lapierreh29: A natural on the ice and on camera #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ySuAgymckv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals)

Lapierre was selected 22nd overall by Washington in 2020 but only appeared in six games for the Capitals last season. He took no time flashing his potential at the game's highest level, scoring his first NHL goal in his first career game in October 2021 against the Rangers.

As long-time center Nicklas Backstrom continues to recover from a hip injury, the Caps will likely look to Lapierre and other youngsters such as Connor McMichael for production at center.