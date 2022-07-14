Capitals Fill Noteworthy Needs During Busy Start of NHL Free Agency

Capitals fill needs during busy start of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It took a little less than two hours for the Capitals to fill their need for goaltenders and a little less than three for them to add what they needed on the blue line. And just when it looked like the day was winding down, they had a surprise in store.

The Capitals added goalies Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren to five and three-year deals, respectively, in a tandem that will cost $6.35 million against the cap next season. Kuemper signed a deal with an annual average value of $5.25 million and Lindgren signed a deal with an AAV of $1.1 million.

Shortly thereafter, the Capitals added left-handed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to replace the since-departed Justin Schultz. The Capitals, with Lucas Johansen in the mix, now have seven NHL defensemen and two goalies and appear set on the back-end.

Then came the forwards, as TSN’s Chris Johnston reported that the Capitals signed forward Henrik Borgstrom. Washington then added right winger Connor Brown from the Senators for a 2024 second-round draft pick and re-signed versatile winger Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

It was a whirlwind day for the Capitals, who added a handful of important pieces to a team in desperate need of help in certain spots. Notably, their goaltending situation is now finalized.

“I think it was the goal going into free agency that we wanted to change our goaltending, and we accomplished it,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “I feel good about both guys we’ve gotten and I look forward to the season with both of them in net.”

Kuemper’s addition, naturally, was the most pressing. The Capitals got the deal done early in free agency and brought a champion netminder to Washington for five years.

He comes by way of the Avalanche, where he just spent his 10th NHL season. Kuemper, 32, posted a .921 save percentage and a 2.54 goals against average and helped lead them to a Stanley Cup. It was his only season in Denver, and now, he’ll get more stability with the Capitals.

"I just really liked the roster,” Kuemper said. “Obviously, it's a team that's won before and it's a veteran group that knows how to win. That's what I was looking for: another chance to go win. I think this is a place where we can do that."

The Capitals, prior to free agency starting, moved on from Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov and set forth a clean sweep of the team’s goaltending situation from a season ago. Now, two new faces will patrol the net in the 2022-23 season.

In Kuemper and Lindgren, they’re hopeful that they’ve added a legitimate No. 1 goalie that the team can rely upon and a backup that has his best hockey ahead of him.

“I know it wasn't a lot of games, we think there is some upside there in the goalie,” MacLellan said of Lindgren. “So we gave ‘em the three-year term because it was competitive for him. I think there was a lot of teams that were looking at him. He was coming in at a good number and he had a good performance last year, but limited games. We think he can continue to play well."

The goaltending was the first order of business for the Capitals on not just Wednesday for the start of free agency, but for their entire summer as well.

Washington then turned its attention to less pressing, but still important, matters as it signed Gustafsson to pair with Trevor van Riemsdyk on the third pair. With Gustafsson on the roster, the Capitals now have seven NHL defensemen and two waiting in the wings with reported re-signee Matt Irwin and prospect Alexander Alexeyev, once he recovers from shoulder surgery.

“Offensive, really good puck mover,” MacLellan said of Gustafsson. “I think he’s had some good years, he’s played well and I think he’ll be a good fit for our team. I think the forwards are really going to like him.”

Then the team made a flurry of forward moves shortly after MacLellan did his media availability for the day by adding (reportedly) Borgstrom, Brown and Johansson.

Borgstrom was bought out by the Blackhawks after a seven-point season in 52 games played. The 24-year-old Finnish winger has 110 games of NHL experience.

Brown was the notable move in the forward ranks as he’s a right-handed shot that can play up and down the lineup wherever he’s needed. With Tom Wilson out for multiple months to start the season, adding versatility in the form of a wing that has put up two 20-goal seasons twice in his career is no small feat.

To cap off the day, the Capitals kept one of their own and re-signed Johansson to a one year deal, keeping their deadline acquisition and longtime Capital around for another season.

In totality, the Capitals filled out their most pressing needs on the first day of free agency and put themselves in a position to simply look for upgrades through the rest of the summer.

The Capitals now have two new goalies, their defense appears set, and while their forward corps is in flux due to a bevy of injuries, there are options to fill out the lineup in the meantime.