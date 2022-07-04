Capitals Assistant Scott Arniel Takes Associate Coach Role With Winnipeg Jets

Capitals assistant Arniel takes associate coach role with Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Capitals assistant Scott Arniel is leaving to take an associate coaching role with the Winnipeg Jets, according to new Jets coach Rick Bowness at his introductory press conference on Monday.

Arniel, 58, had been with Washington for four seasons working for two different head coaches -- first Todd Reirden and then Peter Laviolette the past two years. His departure leaves an opening on Laviolette's staff.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rick Bowness confirms Scott Arniel is joining the #NHLJets coaching staff as an associate coach. — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) July 4, 2022

Arniel was head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010-12 and then spent five years as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers before he joined the Capitals two months after they won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

There had been recent reports that Arniel was a finalist for the job Bowness eventually got in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Laviolette last week did add Emily Engel-Natzke to his coaching staff. She is the new video coordinator working with video coach Brett Leonhardt and she is the first woman coach in franchise history.