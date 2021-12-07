WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Capitals and The Wharf Announce Winter-Themed Programming

By Kevin Brown

The Capitals unveiled on Tuesday a new team-themed setting at The Wharf that fans around Washington D.C. can gather around to enjoy as Alex Ovechkin and Co. enter the heart of the regular-season schedule. 

Open now is a new Capitals-centric "Camp Wharf" campfire with a wood-burning fire every Friday through Sunday during the winter season. It's the perfect place for some Capitals-themed s'mores, which include the mouth-watering combination of some hot apple cider and a peppermint patty ‘puck’ sandwiched in a graham cracker with a giant marshmallow. It doesn't get too much better than that.

Camp Wharf's hours are Friday from 6-11 p.m., Saturday from 3-11 p.m. and Sunday 3-10 p.m.

Additionally, fans can enjoy two parties at the rink featuring giveaways, a DJ, and Caps-themed beverages. The dates for the Rock the Rink Skates and Viewing Party are Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. 

