Capital Pride Alliance Honors Wendy Rieger

The Capital Pride Alliance posthumously presented late News4 anchor Wendy Rieger with the President’s Award Friday night.

Wendy was a fierce ally to the LGBTQ+ community throughout her life.

"LGBTQ+ people in D.C. are stronger because of Wendy's hard work and grace," Capital Pride President Ashley Smith said.

"Wendy touched so many people's hearts, and mine's, throughout this city," Smith continued.

Wendy Rieger has been covering news in D.C. for over 40 years. Now she's ready to start a new chapter in life. In this video, Wendy shares what she plans to do, what she will miss at NBC4, and advice for journalists.

Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter, retired in December 2021 from News4. She died in April after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65.