Capital Jewish Museum receives DC grant amid security concerns for LGBTQ exhibit

The D.C. government announced a half million dollars in grants for local nonprofits to help offset their costs for security.

One recipient, the Lillan and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, is having serious concerns about security not just because they are a Jewish organization, but also due to a new exhibit focused on the LGBTQ community.

The Capital Jewish Museum has only been open for about two years, but the cornerstone of the museum is the oldest purpose-built synagogue in the District.

“We are sitting in the historic sanctuary right now, which is part of our historic synagogue,” said Executive Director Beatrice Gurwitz. “It is a two-story synagogue that was dedicated in 1876.”

Gurwitz told News4 like many Jewish institutions, they are faced with serious security concerns.

“Jewish institutions all around town, all around the country, are concerned about security due to

some very scary incidents that some institutions have faced and because of a climate of antisemitism,” Gurwitz said. “So, we invest a lot of money in security to make sure that we can keep our doors open to the broad public, that this is a welcoming space, but that people are also safe in this space.”

The museum has just opened a new temporary exhibit — LGBT Jews in the Federal City — to coincide with world pride coming to the District. The exhibit has ramped up the museum’s concerns about safety.

“We recognize that there are threats associated with this as well,” Gurwitz said. “And again, we want to ensure that our space is as welcoming and secure for everybody who comes here while we are exploring these stories.”

The museum is one of 11 nonprofits in the District to receive a grant from the D.C. government to help with security costs.

“We got a little over $30,000 in the grant, which makes a big difference. That helps us defray the costs of security officers at the front desk and roaming around the museum to make sure that everybody is safe and that we are prepared in the event of an emergency,” Gurwitz said. “And it also helps our staff prepare so that we are ready to not only make sure that our staff is safe, but also our visitors. And you know, we have school groups in here, we have tour groups in here, and then we have, you know, just people coming to visit the museum, and it's important that we are ready to protect everybody who visits and all of those different combinations.”

The Capital Jewish Museum is open to the public wednesdays through sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications for the next round of the Safe and Secure DC nonprofit fund grants will open in February 2026.