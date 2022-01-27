Beltway Lanes Shut Down in Northern Virginia Due to Ice: Officials

Traffic on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia was stopped during rush hour Thursday morning because of ice, officials said.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 495 were shut down near George Washington Parkway while crews worked to clear ice, the Virginia Department of Transportation's Northern Virginia division said at 6:45 a.m.

As of about 7:50 a.m., two left lanes were open, and crews were still treating the other lanes.

Traffic was diverted onto GW Parkway, our news partners at WTOP reported.

Backups were reported through the Tysons and McLean areas, and stretched for miles.

