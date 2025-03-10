‘Cannot erase our history': Black Lives Matter Plaza honored before removal begins Monday

Work to remove Black Lives Matter Plaza is set to begin Monday after more than 50 members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity gathered to remind people what the mural means to the African American community.

Erasing the mural on the street leading to the White House is expected to take six to eight weeks and cost about $610,000.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week announced plans to remove the large yellow lettering that’s been a landmark in the city since it was installed in 2020, acknowledging she made the move after pressure from the White House.

Members of one of the country’s oldest Black fraternities gathered at the plaza Sunday and sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often called the Black national anthem.

Richard Mattox, a Kappa Alpha Psi member, said the removal is just a setback before a serious comeback.

“This will always be, because Black lives matter,” Mattox said.

“We’re not protesting,” he continued. “We recognize the meaning. We recognize why it has to be done. We support the local officials, but we want it to be known: You can erase this, but you cannot erase our history.”

How DC's Black Lives Matter mural is set to be removed

In the first step, bollards that go up and down the plaza in the street are slated to be removed Monday.

Then the letters painted on the granite cobblestones will be removed.

Then, the street will be repaved. The plan is to give the plaza two lanes in each direction, as it was before the mural’s installation nearly five years ago.

The process will be done in phases starting at K Street and moving toward the White House.

