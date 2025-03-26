Canadian tourism to DC may drop as residents ‘choose Canada' and skip US trips

Spring is among the most popular times for tourists to visit D.C. – but we may see fewer tourists from Canada.

In a recent speech, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to “choose Canada” in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the nation. He said Canadians should reconsider what they buy and where they travel.

“Now is also the time to choose Canada. There are many ways for you to do your part. It might mean checking the labels at the supermarket and picking Canadian-made products. It might mean opting for Canadian rye over Kentucky bourbon, or foregoing Florida orange juice altogether. It might mean changing your summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historical sites and tourist destinations our great country has to offer,” Trudeau said.

More tourists to D.C. come from Canada than from any other country, the city tourism marketing organization Destination DC said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

D.C. welcomed more than a quarter-million Canadians in 2023, up 58% from the previous year. Across the U.S., Canadians made 20.2 million visits last year, a travel association group says.

Canadians have long been the top international travelers to the U.S. Since late January, their numbers have declined.

Canada residents returned from 13% fewer trips to the U.S. by air in February than in the same month in 2024, preliminary data from Statistics Canada says.

Canada residents returning from trips to the U.S. by car declined even further, down 23% compared to last February.

At Reagan National Airport on Tuesday night, the Air Canada arrivals area was quiet. Most arriving passengers News4 spoke with said they were Canadians visiting the D.C. area on business or Americans returning from trips to Canada.

One couple said they were visiting D.C. from Canada to see the cherry blossoms and their son, who lives in the area. News4 asked if they would visit D.C. if they were not visiting family.

“Maybe we would wait for the climate to cool down a little,” one visitor replied.

Sign up for our free deep-dive newsletter, The 4Front, to get standout News4 stories sent right to your inbox. Subscribe here.