Camp Observations, 8/9: Carson Wentz Turns in His Most Positive Effort Yet

Camp notes, 8/9: Wentz turns in his most positive effort yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — Football is played with 11 guys on each side (hope you were prepared for that breaking news), so getting overly excited about a 7-on-7 drill can be a mistake. Having established that, what Carson Wentz did against a limited defense on Tuesday was still promising.

His first three throws went like this: A completion to Jahan Dotson in front of the locked-in Kendall Fuller, a squeezed-in ball to Dax Milne that went over Danny Johnson and fell in front of Darrick Forrest, and a phenomenally-timed toss to Terry McLaurin that McLaurin snagged just before falling out of bounds.

Wentz was perfect, perfect-er and perfect-est on that trio of reps.

The momentum that the quarterback built in that stretch mostly carried over to the rest of the practice as well. He went three-for-three in his ensuing 7-on-7 duties and then connected with McLaurin and Cam Sims to put his group in position for a touchdown in full-team work. Unfortunately, that possession ended on fourth down after Montez Sweat stripped Wentz as he was about to unload.

From there, Wentz regressed, but only a bit. And even in that regression, he hit Dotson for a 35-yard, over-the-shoulder floater versus the starting defense and later found McLaurin on an intermediate comeback. It was, from start to finish, a very positive step for him and the offense.

Meanwhile, here's what else happened on Tuesday...

Wentz's arm wasn't the only part of his body that was in a groove during the session. Near the end of the action, he kept the ball after a play-fake and followed a tight end for roughly a 10-yard score. It was a clever wrinkle and smartly called by Scott Turner.

The Curtis Samuel Practice Tracker is being knocked back down to zero. Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that Samuel would be "chilled out" after suiting up two times in a row, and Tuesday proved to be the chill out he was referencing. William Jackson III was absent once more, so the franchise's two priciest signings from a year ago were each relegated to the side field; that's never a pleasant sight. Cole Turner, Shaka Toney and Saahdiq Charles all missed, too, while the tall Curtis Hodges returned at tight end.

Sweat offered up a super backhanded compliment of the team's offensive line on Tuesday when he yelled, "They can handle a three-man rush!" That's like lauding a professional chef for cooking a bowl of buttered noodles. For information on Sweat's new position coach, by the way — Rivera announced that he relieved Sam Mills III of his duties in what is a pretty shocking move based on the timing — head here.