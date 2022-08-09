Camp Observations, 8/9: Carson Wentz Turns in His Most Positive Effort Yet

Camp notes, 8/9: Wentz turns in his most positive effort yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
ASHBURN — Football is played with 11 guys on each side (hope you were prepared for that breaking news), so getting overly excited about a 7-on-7 drill can be a mistake. Having established that, what Carson Wentz did against a limited defense on Tuesday was still promising.
His first three throws went like this: A completion to Jahan Dotson in front of the locked-in Kendall Fuller, a squeezed-in ball to Dax Milne that went over Danny Johnson and fell in front of Darrick Forrest, and a phenomenally-timed toss to Terry McLaurin that McLaurin snagged just before falling out of bounds.
Wentz was perfect, perfect-er and perfect-est on that trio of reps.
The momentum that the quarterback built in that stretch mostly carried over to the rest of the practice as well. He went three-for-three in his ensuing 7-on-7 duties and then connected with McLaurin and Cam Sims to put his group in position for a touchdown in full-team work. Unfortunately, that possession ended on fourth down after Montez Sweat stripped Wentz as he was about to unload.
From there, Wentz regressed, but only a bit. And even in that regression, he hit Dotson for a 35-yard, over-the-shoulder floater versus the starting defense and later found McLaurin on an intermediate comeback. It was, from start to finish, a very positive step for him and the offense.
Meanwhile, here's what else happened on Tuesday...
- Wentz's arm wasn't the only part of his body that was in a groove during the session. Near the end of the action, he kept the ball after a play-fake and followed a tight end for roughly a 10-yard score. It was a clever wrinkle and smartly called by Scott Turner.
- The Curtis Samuel Practice Tracker is being knocked back down to zero. Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that Samuel would be "chilled out" after suiting up two times in a row, and Tuesday proved to be the chill out he was referencing. William Jackson III was absent once more, so the franchise's two priciest signings from a year ago were each relegated to the side field; that's never a pleasant sight. Cole Turner, Shaka Toney and Saahdiq Charles all missed, too, while the tall Curtis Hodges returned at tight end.
- Sweat offered up a super backhanded compliment of the team's offensive line on Tuesday when he yelled, "They can handle a three-man rush!" That's like lauding a professional chef for cooking a bowl of buttered noodles. For information on Sweat's new position coach, by the way — Rivera announced that he relieved Sam Mills III of his duties in what is a pretty shocking move based on the timing — head here.
- Two safeties combined to force Taylor Heinicke into a turnover in 11-on-11s. Percy Butler came off the right edge of the offense unblocked, which Heinicke felt and in turn decided to step up to find more room for himself. The pocket wasn't too clean, however, and that might've contributed to his overthrow that ended in the arms of Jeremy Reaves. It's been said in this space before but is worth repeating: Butler, Reaves and Forrest all seem ready to play well in part-time roles this season if called upon.
- Jonathan Williams might be fifth in the pecking order at running back behind Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr., J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson, but that doesn't mean he's a slouch. While Williams' efforts in July and August may not/probably won't result in a roster spot, he's produced a handful of lengthy gains thanks to his patience and reading of the offensive line. Now, he did log 17 carries and four grabs for Washington in 2021, so the staff has a little bit of real game tape to judge along with his camp film. Perhaps he's destined for the practice squad, but if he ever had to step in for legitimate duty on a Sunday, he could likely hold his own.
- Robinson Jr. and Gibson did a little rotating on Tuesday, with Robinson Jr. seeing a few snaps on the first unit and Gibson getting bumped down to the second. That's simply a note, though, and not meant to indicate that there's an imminent Robinson Jr. takeover on the way. Also, while with the backups, Gibson ran a crisp in-then-out route after being split out wide, which is the type of design he could feast on when a quick gain is desired.
- Wentz hasn't been intercepted since the pads came on, but that streak should've ended Tuesday. Benjamin St-Juste leapt up for a high Wentz attempt and had it in his grasp momentarily, but the pass ultimately scooted by for a mere incompletion. St-Juste is a believer in honing his hands on the JUGS machine and might be due for another visit with that aid.