Camp Observations, 8/8: Notes on Carson Wentz and a Tight End to Monitor

ASHBURN — Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead.

Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd.

Really nice moment at camp where the Commanders rolled out the red carpet for 5 year old Sophie, who is celebrating her last leukemia treatment pic.twitter.com/CZjfhKVb5f — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 8, 2022

From there, Manning was escorted inside the gates and got an up-close view of Washington's squad as part of her Make-A-Wish wish. Just like Josiah Desper, who received a similar welcome on Saturday at FedEx Field, Manning got tons of attention from many involved with the organization.

Now, for those who didn't venture out to the club's headquarters, here's a summary of the action...