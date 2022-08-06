Camp Observations, 8/6: The Most Notable Moments From the FedEx Field Practice

Camp notes, 8/6: Notable moments from the FedEx Field practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER — A solid and fairly lively crowd took in Saturday's special Commanders training camp session, which was held at a freshened-up FedEx Field.

Scenes from a rebranded stadium pic.twitter.com/K51J01Yk9L — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 6, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The football portion of the proceedings began around 6:45 p.m., but plenty of Washington supporters were walking around the stadium well before then shopping for new gear, snapping selfies and grabbing grub.

With Week 1 five weeks away, Saturday acted as a placeholder for those desperate for the regular season to arrive. In an effort to tide you over for just a little longer, here's a batch of notes from the club's fall and winter home...