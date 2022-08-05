Camp Observations, 8/5: Defense Comes Up Big During Intense Goal Line Period

Camp notes, 8/5: Defense steps up during intense goal line period originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — One yard separated Washington's offense from six points. That one yard proved difficult to pick up, though.

In a goal line portion of Friday morning's training camp practice, both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke took turns trying to guide their unit into the end zone, but on the first seven snaps, they couldn't do it.

With Wentz in charge, Casey Toohill flew off the edge to nab Antonio Gibson for a sizable loss on first down. Then, Jamin Davis corralled Brian Robinson Jr. on another run and snugly covered a tight end to force a throwaway. And on fourth, Wentz and Gibson had a bad exchange, which led to a fumble, which Toohill recovered.

On Heinicke's turn, meanwhile, Christian Holmes pushed Cam Sims out of bounds before Sims could get his feet down on a fade. From there, Robinson Jr. was dropped again, and on third down, Heinicke had to chuck one out of bounds. Finally, on fourth, Jonathan Williams dove across for a much-needed touchdown.

That was for sure the most high-energy part of Friday's action, even if it wasn't the most encouraging for the offense. Should there be a rematch in the near future, they'll certainly want to execute better. This time, it was the defense who celebrated their work.

