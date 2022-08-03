Camp Observations, 8/3: QBs Clean Things Up While Backup Defensive Ends Struggle

Camp notes, 8/3: QBs clean it up while backup D-ends struggle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — Ron Rivera described his mood as "a little agitated."

Near the end of Wednesday's training camp practice during a no-huddle phase, the offense and defense were getting chippy and arguing quite a bit after a couple of whistles. In doing so, Rivera felt like they were wasting the chance at more live reps, which are as precious for the Commanders this summer as shade is for those watching the action.

"We can't do that," he said afterward. "We've got to get our asses in position and play football. That's what I was pissed off about."

"When the game gets hard, when there's pressure on you, you can't do that," the coach continued. "You've got to maintain your focus and line up and play football. You've got to get past those things."

That was probably the most interesting stretch of the mid-week session, but here are more useful notes coming directly from Washington's facility...

The Curtis Samuel Practice Tracker is heading in the right direction, as we can finally change the zero to one. Samuel was used in 11-on-11s and though he never got loose deep, he caught at least three screens and was also deployed as a decoy to free up JD McKissic in the flat. Thursday is expected to be a walkthrough-like event, so Friday will really be the next opportunity to monitor Samuel's status.

After summarizing Tuesday's receiver vs. defensive back one-on-ones, here's a blow-by-blow of Wednesday's linemen battles... 1) The non-Montez Sweat defensive ends struggled to shake free of their blockers, with rushers like William Bradley-King, Shaka Toney and Efe Obada all getting stood up on multiple occasions 2) Daniel Wise shoved one guard straight to the grass, a show of strength that caused Jonathan Allen to react with major enthusiasm 3) These situations aren't where Phidarian Mathis is going to shine; instead, he'll display his skills in the preseason when opponents run his way. 4) Big picture, the offensive line won this matchup pretty easily.

