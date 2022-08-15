Camp Observations, 8/15: It Sure Looks Like Carson Wentz Is Settling in

Camp notes, 8/15: It sure looks like Wentz is settling in originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
ASHBURN — Carson Wentz has seemingly turned a corner for the Commanders.
After going 10-of-13 in his first exhibition start of 2022, Wentz appeared comfortable on Monday as practice at the organization's headquarters resumed.
No, Wentz isn't necessarily at a stage where he's routinely carving up the defense, but he has cut down on the off-target throws that drew derision from outsiders earlier in training camp and is acquiescing to the idea of distributing the ball on time so his skill guys can display their skills.
There's still progress to be made, but the arrow for Wentz is now pointing up. Not emphatically so, but encouragingly so.
Here's other pertinent info from Monday's proceedings...
- For the first time all camp, Cornelius Lucas was a part of the action. The swing tackle had missed everything up to Monday as he was stuck on the Non-Football Illness List, but he was at last cleared on Monday and immediately stepped in on the left side since Charles Leno Jr. was resting. Lucas is a valuable part of John Matsko's offensive line, so his return was a very welcome one.
- The Curtis Samuel Practice Tracker is, admittedly, a bit out of whack right now, as Washington had a rather light workday last Thursday and then held a walkthrough last Friday at Joint Base Andrews. Regardless, Samuel was full-go on Monday, which was a pleasant development after watching him get through Saturday's preseason opener healthy. So, for now, let's bump the Tracker up to one. Elsewhere, Benjamin St-Juste suited up, as the hamstring issue that kept him out of the Panthers game apparently healed up. Cole Turner and John Bates missed once again, meaning the tight end group was once again thin:
- Jonathan Williams led the offense in rushing versus Carolina, as he posted 31 yards on five carries. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson inspired headlines for different reasons on Saturday, but Williams kept up the momentum he's generated from a steady camp performance. He's an NFL-quality back who, if he doesn't earn a spot here, should get picked up by another franchise. Unrelated: He can spin the 'ol pill:
- Phidarian Mathis was at the podium on Monday and led one of the better exchanges of the summer thanks to some blunt honesty:
- Steven Parker, whom the team signed on Aug. 7, has done a nice job making an impression at safety. Much like Williams, Parker really has his work cut out for him as Kam Curl, Bobby McCain, Darrick Forrest and Percy Butler will definitely make the 53 while Jeremy Reaves is also competing for a job, but Parker was physical on Saturday and he's caught on quickly in the defensive backfield during the practices he's been present for. He's logged 31 games as a pro so far and is scrapping to add to that total this season.
- Lastly, Ron Rivera told reporters that coordinator Scott Turner will call plays from the sideline in 2022 after doing so from up in the stadium booth in 2021. For Turner, the change will allow him to converse face-to-face with his QBs as opposed to chatting over the phone. We're all a little tired of using technology to talk, aren't we?