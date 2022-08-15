Camp Observations, 8/15: It Sure Looks Like Carson Wentz Is Settling in

Camp notes, 8/15: It sure looks like Wentz is settling in originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — Carson Wentz has seemingly turned a corner for the Commanders.

After going 10-of-13 in his first exhibition start of 2022, Wentz appeared comfortable on Monday as practice at the organization's headquarters resumed.

No, Wentz isn't necessarily at a stage where he's routinely carving up the defense, but he has cut down on the off-target throws that drew derision from outsiders earlier in training camp and is acquiescing to the idea of distributing the ball on time so his skill guys can display their skills.

Here's another Carson Wentz mash-up. The slants/shorter stuff is getting more seamless and he's also cleaning up the more intermediate outs and comebacks (though still a few mistakes there). Overall, his ball placement is improving and the really poor reps are almost nonexistent pic.twitter.com/cgPn2iT58h — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 15, 2022

There's still progress to be made, but the arrow for Wentz is now pointing up. Not emphatically so, but encouragingly so.

Here's other pertinent info from Monday's proceedings...