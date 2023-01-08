Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital

The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday.

Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident ended with an exchange of gunfire and a foot chase in a Huntingtown neighborhood.

The suspect also had life-threatening injuries from the gunfire and was taken to a hospital.

News4's Derrick Ward explains how the chase and exchange of gunfire unfolded.

A photo from Saturday shows two nurses bringing a clapping and mask-wearing Flynt outside of the hospital in a wheelchair. Another shows him in a car waving and smiling.

After he was released from the hospital, he rode home in a procession down Plum Point Road.

The sheriff's office held the procession and invited people along the route to show their support. It started at 11 a.m. from southbound Route 4 and ended in Huntingtown about an hour later.

"We are bringing our hero home Calvert County,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“We are overjoyed to hear of his progress after being shot in the line of duty Dec. 17, 2022. We wish him continued prayers and well wishes as he continues down his road to recovery,” the Board of County Commissioners and Calvert County Government staff said in a Facebook post.

Flynt has been a Calvert County deputy for five years and was previously a correctional deputy at the Calvert County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the car and suspect was identified as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland. His female passenger was not immediately identified following the incident.

Turner was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault in the first degree, attempted second-degree murder and assault second-degree of a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff's office.